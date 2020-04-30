PM to launch disbursement of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan Program today

The key objective of the Kamyab Pakistan Program is to provide relief to the low-income group.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the disbursement of the interest-free loans to the people of the low-income group under Kamyab Pakistan Program today (Wednesday).

According to sources, the launching ceremony will be held at Faisal Mosque.

Under Kamyab Pakistan Program – a component of the prime minister’s vision for poverty alleviation – loans worth Rs 407 billion would be disbursed among the youths, women, farmers and for the construction of low-income houses during the next two years.

During the the next two years, the government would provide a subsidy of Rs 56 billion for the purpose. The key objective of the Kamyab Pakistan Program is to provide relief to the low-income group and increase economic growth.

