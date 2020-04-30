Sindh reports 3 deaths, 358 COVID-19 cases: Murad Ali Shah

Murad Ali Shah said that 13 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 3 more patients of coronavirus have lost their lives in the province whereas 358 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that 9,610 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 358 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 125 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 450 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 537,521.

He said that at least 8,073 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 157 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 13 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

