Balochistan reports seven new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least seven more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,352 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,407,710 people were screened for the virus till March 1 (Tuesday) out of which seven more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 74 active coronavirus cases in the province while 34,911 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 375 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 2.33 percent in the province.

