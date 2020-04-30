PTI received prohibited funding from 12 countries, claims Akbar S. Babar

Akbar S. Babar said that PTI hid 14 bank accounts from the Election Commission.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Akbar S. Babar has released a report based on the records obtained from the State Bank of Pakistan(SBP) in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case, which claimed that the ruling party had received prohibited funding from 12 countries.

According to the report by Akbar S. Babar, PTI received 7.322 million funding from Denmark, Germany, UAE, Switzerland, Sweden, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Finland, Austria, Saudi Arabia and Norway.

“PTI did not disclose the source of these funds,” the report said.

It was further revealed in the report that PTI also received illicit funding of 94,000 pounds and 27,000 euro. While an illicit funding of 30,000 dollars was also received from Indian citizens Romita Shetty and Naseer Ahmed.

