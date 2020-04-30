Govt is not going anywhere: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that the government is not going anywhere.

Referring to Chairman Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Interior Minister said that PPP leader must keep his people to himself only.

Talking to a private TV channel in an interview Sheikh Rashid said that after Prime Minister Imran Khan s address to the nation, the situation has changed completely. Imran Khan has done a very good job by giving a package to the poor. The stubbornness of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has ruined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) politics, now they will work on old salary.

He added that everyone in MQM is sensible, they are not going anywhere, they have been hearing nonsense for two months. Nothing is going to happen, the Friday market of opposition politics is over, the clouds of war are hovering in the world.

Referring to PM’s meeting with Chaudhry brothers, Sheikh Rashid said that the opposition’s efforts against the end of government and bringing the no-trust motion failed three days ago. There is no end of a party in politics. The position of PM has further become more strong before the country after the address.