Pakistan to make progress as govt introduces SME specific policies: PM

Imran Khan said that the previous governments have failed to uplift the economy of the country

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the previous governments have failed to uplift the economy of the country because they did not focus on the small and medium scale industries whereas Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has made policies especially for these industries.

While addressing a ceremony on industrial package in Lahore, the PM said that no one gave any importance to increasing exports of the country. Low foreign exchange reserves is the major cause behind us going to International Monetary Fund (IMF), the premier said.

Imran Khan said that it was decided that we will focus on industries when we come in power because investors are attracted by the return they would get on their investments. The package we are giving today should have been given a long time ago, he added.

We have demolished the barriers of investments that were held up by the negligence of the previous governments, now our nation will flourish,the prime minister said.

While talking about the overseas Pakistani nationals, the premier said that PTI government has made special courts for overseas Pakistanis as they had to face grave issues including land grabbing on the properties they bought here.

Imran Khan further said that India has advanced a lot in the Information Technology (IT) industry whereas Pakistan’s previous governments did not provide any incentives to this sector. First time in the history of Pakistan, we are providing incentives for IT companies, he added.