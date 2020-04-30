FM Qureshi alleges PPP of using govt resources for long march

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday has alleged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of using government resources for long march against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.



Talking to media, the minister said that that the workers are being purchased to make the march successful. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto should first provide record of their 15-year regime in Sindh, he added.



FM Qureshi said that inundating the rally venue with dirty water doesn’t come under politics. Fake steps of PPP government show its fall in the province is near, he went on to say.



Earlier, foreign minister Qureshi said that we want to hold PPP accountable for the previous 15 years they were in power.



While talking to the Haqooq-e-Sindh March rally, the PTI leader said that we are not afraid of accountability because we have nothing to hide. He also said that PPP has governed Sindh for the last 15 years.



The federal minister further said that today no one owns responsibility of the garbage problem in Karachi neither does anyone cleans the drains of the port city. Meanwhile, people are being robbed at gun point in broad daylight in Karachi, he added.



He further stated that his ties with Sindh are hundreds of years old and he has come to awaken the people of the province and empower them to claim their rights.