Process of so-called accountability exposed: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the people of the country are in trouble and now even crutches cannot bear the burden of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

While talking to media in federal capital, former prime minister said that the government came to power in an unconstitutional manner but will sent packing in constitutional way.

The PML-N leader further said that the process of so-called accountability has been exposed and today there are cases in the courts but no evidence and witnesses have been produced.

He further said the government which came to power while chanting slogans of accountability has been proved to be the most corrupt one.