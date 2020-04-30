Why Shehbaz is running away from court if his case is so weak, asks Fawad

Why Shehbaz Sharif is running away from the court if his case is so weak, asks Fawad

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif for seeking delay in his indictment in money-laundering and corruption case.

“Another date… Why Shehbaz Sharif is running away from the court if his case is so weak. Why there is opposition of daily hearing of the case and its live coverage?” the minister asked on his Twitter handle.

Fawad said both the Sharif and Zardari families knew very well that their safety and well-being remained in ‘escape’ from the courts.