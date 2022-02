Four people died when a passenger coach collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Four people died when a passenger coach collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Monday.

According to details, one girl and 3 others died on the spot while more than 20 others sustained injuries due to the accident.

Rescue teams reached the location and gave first aid to the injured and shifted the deceased and injured to the hospital.