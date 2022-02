SHC ordered to submit a report after the demolition of the building.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to demolish a building illegally constructed in Gizri neighborhood of the port city.

According to details, the high court, while hearing a plea against the building, directed concerned officials to disconnect electricity, water and gas connection of the building.

SHC also ordered to submit a report in the court after the demolition of the building is completed.