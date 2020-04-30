Murad Saeed serves legal notice to Reham Khan

Reham has been asked to give an explanation within 14 days and seek an unconditional apology.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has served a legal notice to Reham Khan for propaganda and levelling accusations against him.

According to details, Murad Saeed in his legal notice served to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife said his given ministry was given best performing ministry award purely on merit, but the matter was made controversial with the reference of the content of your book, the legal notice read.

Saeed further said that the reference of the book was used for malicious propaganda against him and Reham has not yet contradicted the content of the book being attributed to her.

Reham has been asked to give an explanation within 14 days and seek an unconditional apology, else a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion would be filed against her.