PAF releases song to pay tribute to Operation Swift Retort heroes

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Air Force has released a song to pay tribute to the heroes of operation Swift Retort.

The song is sung by renowned singer Sahir Ali Bagga whereas it has been directed by renowned director Zohaib Qazi.

The song pays tribute to officers of Pakistan, who made a new history of bravery in the air battle against enemy on 27th February, 2019.

On the other hand, Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday while commemorating third anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort” said it was not just weapons or numbers but resolve of a nation and operational preparedness of Armed Forces defines success in face of adversity.

The ISPR DG on his official Twitter handle wrote, “Today marks 3rd anniversary of “Op. Swift Retort” when Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to Indian failed misadventure.”

He further wrote that the achievements of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in shooting down two Indian fighter aircraft, detection of Indian submarine at sea by Pakistan Navy and resounding response at the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan Army were testament to professionalism and determination of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of motherland.

He concluded his tweet with the slogan Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan).