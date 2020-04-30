Names of 33 members of PTI Core Committee approved

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The core committee of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been reconstituted and the names of 33 members have been given final approval.

According to a notification issued by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chairman of the PTI core committee.

The committee will comprise of Shah Mehmood, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Khusro Bakhtiar, Imran Ismail, Asad Qaiser, Qasim Khan Suri, Ali Omid Gandapur, Ali Zaidi, Hamad Azhar, Mehmood Khan, Shirin Mazari, Usman Bazdar and Saifullah Niazi.

The notification further stated that Chaudhry Sarwar, Ejaz Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, Mahmood Rasheed, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Amir Dogar, Azam Swati, Atif Khan, Fazal Khan, Shah Farman, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Babar Awan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi are also among the members of the committee.