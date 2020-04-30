Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed terrorist: ISPR

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – A terrorist was killed during an operation conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces had launched the operation in Spinwam area of district after receiving reports related to the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the operation, the security forces and the terrorist got involved in an intense exchange of fire that led to the killing of the miscreant.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, the statement said.

The slain terrorist were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, it added.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.