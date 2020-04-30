Pakistan reports 1,207 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 14 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,507,657. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,153 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,207 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,493 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,062 in Sindh, 6,237 in KP, 1,009 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan and 190 in GB.

Furthermore 567,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 500,789 in Punjab, 215,936 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,240 in Islamabad, 42,909 in Azad Kashmir, 35,322 in Balochistan and 11,461 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,353,468 coronavirus tests and 53,625 in the last 24 hours. 1,440,292 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,117 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.25 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 124,309,711 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 510,878 in last 24 hours. 96,218,183 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 389,409 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 209,438,557 with 922,218 in the last 24 hours.