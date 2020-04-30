Russia shows interest to establish LNG terminal in Gwadar: FM

He said Pakistan's shift to geo-economics and regional connectivity

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Russia has shown interest to establish an LNG terminal in Gwadar.

Briefing media persons in Islamabad today (Friday) about Prime Minister Imran Khan s Moscow visit, he said the talks in Moscow focused on a host of issues including promoting trade, investment and energy cooperation.

The Minister said the Russian investors have expressed interest to attend the investment conference to be held next month in Islamabad.

He said Pakistan s shift to geo-economics and regional connectivity will get impetus through enhanced relations with Russia.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi pointed out the relations between the two countries are on upward trajectory over the last few years. He said Pakistan wants to forge a long term multidimensional relationship with Russia.

Rejecting the impression that the visit was not well timed given the situation in Ukraine, the Foreign Minister said he is convinced that it was the right decision, which has increased the diplomatic space of Pakistan. He said the decision of Moscow visit was taken after thorough deliberations including with former diplomats.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan desires relationship with all the countries and is not and will not become part of any bloc politics.

Describing the visit as very important, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan desires to import gas from Russia. He said we are an energy deficient country and want a long term government to government arrangement with Russia on this matter. He said the extension of Russian pipeline in Kazakhstan to Pakistan via Afghanistan will help meet our future energy requirements.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said regional situation also came under discussion during the talks with the Russian leadership. He said both the countries want peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan s embassy in Ukraine has been shifted from Kyiv to Ternopil. He said the government is taking measures to evacuate three thousand students studying in Ukraine.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Tarnopil is close to Poland s border and it will make evacuation easier.

He said Pakistan is broadly engaged with all major world powers.

