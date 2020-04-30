Court grants bail to Mohsin Baig in illegal arms case

Mohsin Baig was granted bail on Friday, in the illegal arms case filed against him by the FIA

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Journalist Mohsin Baig was granted bail on Friday, in the illegal arms case filed against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the Islamabad District Session Court.

According to court orders, Mohsin Baig has been ordered to submit surety bonds worth of thirty thousand rupees.

The senior journalist has not yet filed a bail plea in the anti-terrorism court.

It merits mention here that, Mohsin Baig was arrested by the FIA after he made “degrading” remarks about PTI members. Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi told that no one is above law.

The AG went on to say that when the FIA and police officials tried to arrest Mohsin Baig, he fired at them them and injured one FIA official.