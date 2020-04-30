Govt working on safe evacuation of all Pakistanis in Ukraine

Pakistan's Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel says the government is working on safe evacuation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar said the government is working on safe evacuation of all Pakistan nationals stranded in Ukraine.

In a statement, the ambassador confirmed that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are present in Ukraine who have been asked to move to safe locations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan s Embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, said the airspace of Ukraine is closed while the Embassy is in touch with the Pakistani students, who could not leave earlier according to the advice given to them.