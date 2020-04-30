Seven more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 35,309 in Balochistan on Thursday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least seven more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,316 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,400,822 people were screened for the virus till February 24 (Thursday) out of which seven more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

He further informed that 34,797 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus. He said that at least 375 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province.

