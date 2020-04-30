PM Imran visits Islamic Center and historic mosque in Moscow

MOSCOW (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Islamic Center and historic mosque in Moscow before conclusion of his two-day visit of Russia on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

The Prime Minister along with his delegation reached the biggest mosque in Russia, Moscow Cathedral Mosque, and Islamic Center on Thursday. Grand Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin received the Prime Minister and his delegation.

Prime Minister and his delegation visited different parts of the mosque and Islamic Center. The management of the mosque briefed the delegation on the history of the mosque in Moscow. The mosque has a capacity to accommodate 10,000 worshippers.

Speaking during his meeting with Grand Mufti, the Prime Minister stressed on the need for countering the rising trend of Islamophobia around the world. The Prime Minister also underlined the need for forging interfaith harmony for peaceful coexistence in an increasingly fragmented world.

