Sherry Rehman bashes PM over meeting with Russian President

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday bashed Prime Minster Imran Khan on meeting with Russian President.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the PPP Sherry Rehman said that Russia has become a battlefield and PM Imran has gone to Russia at the verge of war, Modi is being challenged by the Prime Minister to debate, first debate in Pakistan.

According to details, she had arranged the meeting to highlight the PPP’s strategy on long march whereas Sherry Rehman shared here criticized the government saying that the policy of the Prime Minister is against the prosperity of people which has broken the 70 year record.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

According to sources, the two leaders discussed matters relating to bilateral relations and other important affairs.

The two leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline.

The regional situation including the developing scenario of Ukraine also came under discussion.

FM Qureshi meets Russian counterpart

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, and discussed important regional and global issues including Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations, enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest

In the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia

Talking to his Russian Counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral relations with Russia, adding that their bilateral ties have gradually strengthened

The foreign minister said that Pakistan is pursuing the agenda of promoting economic priorities and regional ties under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistani leadership on the successful conduct of extraordinary OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan

The Russian foreign minister also expressed best wishes regarding upcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad next month

Floral Wreath

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan laid a floral wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a war memorial dedicated to Soviet soldiers killed during World War II. The national anthems of Pakistan and Russia were played on the occasion as the prime minister observed a moment of silence in respect for the fallen troops

PM Imran Khan visit to Moscow is the first bilateral trip by a Pakistani prime minister after two decades, PM Imran Khan has been accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the members of his cabinet

The premier will also meet with the Russian president to review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, a statement from the Foreign Office said. "They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan," the statement added

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar, Abdul Razak Dawood, Moeed Yousuf and others are accompanying the premier during the visit

This is the first bilateral visit by a Pakistani prime minister to Russia after a gap of 23 years and is being termed as a historic step to renew relations between the two countries.