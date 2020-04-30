Pakistan, Russia reaffirm to further strengthen bilateral ties

MOSCOW (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow today (Thursday).

They discussed important regional and global issues, including bilateral relations, enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral relations with Russia. He said relations between Pakistan and Russia have gradually strengthened.

He said that Pakistan is pursuing the agenda of promoting economic priorities and regional ties under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Russian Foreign Minister congratulated Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pakistani leadership on the successful conduct of extraordinary OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan and also expressed best wishes regarding upcoming meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad next month.