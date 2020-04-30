10 terrorists killed in Hoshab IBO

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – At least 10 terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operations in Hoshab area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the security forces received information of presence of terrorists camp and hideout in general area of Hoshab in Balochistan and conducted an operation to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in the province.

Once the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists tried to flee their hideout and opened indiscriminate fire whereby, a heavy exchange of fire ensued.

Resultantly, 10 terrorists, including terrorist Commander Master Asif alias Mukesh, killed in exchange of fire.

These Terrorists were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas.

In addition, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered which was planned for use against security forces.

Operations to eliminate perpetrators of terrorist acts will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.