The opposition parties have no courage to bring no confidence motion: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that three of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs including a minority and a woman member have reported that they have been offered money to give vote in support of no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons after PTI’s Central Executive Committee meeting in Islamabad, Fawad said that current political situation in the country as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia.

Criticizing the opposition parties, the Information Minister said they will not allow anybody to revive to culture of horse trade in the country.

The opposition parties have no courage to bring no confidence motion against the Prime Minister, he added.

Talking to about PM Imran visit to Russia, the minister said the premier, in an interview with a Russian television, made it clear that Pakistan will not become part of any bloc.

He said the Prime Minister’s Moscow visit has gained great significance in view of current international scenario. He said all eyes are now on the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his remarks, on the occasion, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said a meeting of party’s Parliamentary Board will be held today to gauge the capability and ability of our candidates for the upcoming local government elections in Punjab.

He said the people of Pakistan stand by Prime Minister Imran Khan and one saw its most recent manifestation in a public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin.

He said the public contact campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue after his return from Moscow.