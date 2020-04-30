No-trust motion: Fazl-ur-Rehman again contacts PML-Q

Fazl-ur-Rehman will meet PML-Q leadership again today at their residence

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman will meet Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leadership again today at their residence.

According to details, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chairman will discuss the political situation and no-confidence motion with the Chaudhry brothers of PML-Q.

On the other hand, Former President and Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has invited Chaudhry brothers at dinner today in Bilawal House Lahore.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi along with Federal Minister for Water Resources Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema will meet the former president and discuss the political situation of the country.

It merits mention here that Asif Ali Zadrari had asked the Chaudhry brothers for support in the no-confidence motion against the government on which the Chaudhry brothers held a high level party meeting over the issue.

The meeting allowed former Punjab Chief Minister to make the final decision in this regard.

While other sources said that opposition parties, in their last meeting, expressed satisfaction over the progress made over the no-confidence motion; however the date for tabling the motion will be decided by the central leadership.

Majority of the attendees suggested first tabling the no-confidence motion in Centre against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The opposition decided to continue contacts with allies of the government but was confident that it can also get the required number even without support of government’s coalition partners.

On the occasion, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that time is running out so Imran Khan should be targeted first and others including Usman Buzdar and Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser will be dealt with later.