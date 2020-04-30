The opposition decided to continue contacts with allies of the government.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Opposition parties have expressed satisfaction over the progress made over the no-confidence motion; however the date for tabling the motion will be decided by the central leadership.

In the last meeting of opposition parties, majority of the attendees suggested first tabling the no-confidence motion in Centre against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

﻿The opposition decided to continue contacts with allies of the government ﻿but was confident that it can also get the required number even without support of government’s coalition partners.

On the occasion, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that time is running out so Imran Khan should be targeted first and others including Usman Buzdar and Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser will be dealt with later.