PDM, PPP leadership meets to discuss no-trust motion

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Meeting between President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is underway to discuss no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to details, PPP delegation includes party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other central leaders.

Strategy for success of no-confidence motion as well as overall political situation of the country will be discussed.

On the other hand, sources have said that opposition parties, in their last meeting, expressed satisfaction over the progress made over the no-confidence motion; however the date for tabling the motion will be decided by the central leadership.

Majority of the attendees suggested first tabling the no-confidence motion in Centre against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition decided to continue contacts with allies of the government but was confident that it can also get the required number even without support of government’s coalition partners.

On the occasion, former president Asif Ali Zardari said that time is running out so Imran Khan should be targeted first and others including Usman Buzdar and Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser will be dealt with later.