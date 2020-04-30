Politicos including PM, president condole demise of Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed their grief over the demise of former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik.

Both the president and prime minister prayed for peace of the departed soul.

They also sympathized with the grieved family and prayed for strength to them to bear the loss.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed his condolence over the death of the senior PPP leader and prayed for peace of the deceased soul, besides sympathising with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also condoled the demise of Senator Rehman Malik and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

“Rehman Malik passed away – Inna Lillah e Wa Inna Elah-e-Rajaioon . . . May Allah Almighty rest him in peace,” the minister expressed his feelings in a tweet.

Highlighting deceased’s role into the investigation of Hudaibiya case, Fawad said though justice was still awaited in that case but late Rehman’s probe had exposed the corrupt elements how modern techniques they were applying for the corruption which also stunned the general public.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik.

In a condolence message, he sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with equanimity.