KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) Sindh’s vice president Raja Azhar on Wednesday has written a letter to party’s general secretary Asad Umar to revoke membership of member of National Assembly (NA) Aamir Liaquat.



In a letter, the PTI Sindh’s vice president stated that Aamir Liaquat has expressed solidarity with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder in his several videos. He urged the party leadership to take action against the MNA over his viral videos.



Aamir Liaquat is causing damage to the party while being its member, Raja Azhar added.



