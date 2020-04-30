PM Imran to preside over CEC meeting of PTI today

The meeting will review the current political situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s House which will be presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting will review the current political situation in the country as well as the upcoming local bodies elections.

The meeting will be briefed on the preparation for the local bodies elections. The meeting will also consider various proposals for the mass contact campaign to mobilise party workers for the local bodies elections.

The meeting will also discuss PTI public meetings in various cities across the country to be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The meeting will also chalk out strategy to deal with opposition long march against the government.

