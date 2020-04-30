Cases of around Rs 233 billion are pending with IHC: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the cases of around Rs 233 billion are pending with the IHC and this money belongs to the country, not to any individual.

Talking to the media along with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman, he said that we have appeared before Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice and “alternative suggestions” came under discussion at a meeting regarding the pendency of financial cases.

The cases of around Rs 233 billion are pending with the IHC, he said and added this money belongs to the country, not to any individual. The FBR chairman identified that 13 of the cases are important as a large sum of money is involved.

The minister went on to say that it was a “remarkable” meeting as the suggestions given by the judiciary were “great”.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, he said, “is among the best judges of Pakistan, who has taken a major step, which will contribute towards prosperity in the country, ” and hopefully the other courts would also follow suit.

To a query, the minister said most of the cases pending in the IHC were due to technical reasons on the part of FBR’s lawyers. However, the discussion on such matters between the government and the judiciary was imperative as the money involved in the cases belonged to the state and not an individual.

Fawad said he, after the last Federal Cabinet meeting, suggested a forum where the government and the judiciary could have exchanges for sorting out issues of national importance. The IHC chief justice provided that forum where an extensive discussion was held in a “good” environment, he added.