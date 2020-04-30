Hangu: Elections for N-33 seat will be held on April 10

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Elections will be held on April 10 in Hangu for the vacant seat of N-33 due to the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly (NA) member Khayal Zaman.

Polling will be held on April 10 in NA-33 Hangu. Nomination papers for the candidates will be submitted from February 28 to March 3.

According to details, the seat fell vacant due to the death of PTI National Assembly member Khayal Zaman.

Earlier on February 15, the National Assembly member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Gas and Petroleum Haji Khayal Zaman had passed away.

The PTI Member National Assembly from Hangu had died because of cancer. It may be recalled that the PTI National Assembly member was elected from NA-33 in Hangu. He had defeated the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Atiq-ur-Rehman.

According to the released results, on the Election Commission s website in the 2018, elections Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khayal Zaman and Karzai had defeated Atiq-ur-Rehman of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal by getting 28,882 votes while the losing candidate got 28,154 votes.