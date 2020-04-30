Uzbek deputy PM commends Pak Army's role in safeguarding national interests

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov on Tuesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of bilateral strategic interests with specific emphasis on evolving regional security situation, particularly in Afghanistan and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries were brought under discussion.

On the occasion, the CJCSC said: “Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Uzbekistan as part of Pakistan’s ongoing upward trajectory in defence ties with the regional countries.”

Sardor Umurzakov commended the Pakistan Armed Forces for their role in safeguarding the vital national interests of the country and defending its sovereignty/ territorial integrity.

He also lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces besides acknowledging the country’s sacrifices, rendered in fight against terrorism.

The dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.