All regional countries need to work collectively for peace and stability: COAS

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that Pakistan wishes to enhance long term multi-domain relations with Sri Lanka based on common interests.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, he was talking to Commander of Sri Lankan Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, who called on him at GHQ.

General Bajwa reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security and current Afghanistan situation were also discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to continue military cooperation between two Forces in defence, training and counter terrorism domains.