KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh Education Department (SED) has decided to announce summer vacations in the months of June and July.

An annual meeting of the steering committee of Sindh Education Department was held in which important decisions were taken.

It has been decided at the meeting that the new academic year will start from August 1. The ninth and tenth grade exams will begin from May 17. While the examination for 11th and 12th grade will be held from June 15.