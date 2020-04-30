Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Kashmir committee and directed it to accelerate them.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the steps taken to highlight the Kashmir issue at different international forums, including the OIC, European Union, US Congress and other international parliamentary institutions and stakeholders.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the progress in the ongoing development projects being carried out in Kohat Division.

He directed Shehryar Afridi to ensure timely completion of the development projects in Kohat Division so that people could be provided with maximum relief and facilities.