ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Commander of the Sri Lankan Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne called on Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters (NHQ).

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, matters of mutual interests and regional maritime security were discussed in the meeting.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts in maritime security of the region.