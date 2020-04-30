CM decides to contact all allies to counter no-confidence motion

Buzdar decided to contact all allies Tarin group and others to counter "no-trust move" of opposition

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday decided to contact all allies, Tarin group and others to counter “no-trust move” of the opposition.

As per details, the CM will also meet all the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) member of the assembly. He said that the opposition will face failure in their no-confidence motion.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Punjab said that opposition leaders had nothing to do with the issues of the nation.

In a statement, the CM said the people know that they were the same who destroyed country’s economy in the past.

The rejected elements are worried over the development of the country due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) policies, he stated.

CM Buzdar said the opponents are only busy in scoring their points, adding, they should remember that the suffering people cannot be served by only raising tall claims.