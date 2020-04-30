Operation RuF: We salute supreme sacrifices of martyrs, says COAS

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday has paid tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RuF) martyrs and spirit of the great people of Pakistan.



In a message on Twitter handle of Director General of military media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), it was stated, “Today marks 5 years of Operation RuF. Aimed at consolidating gains of two decades long War on Terror and eliminating remnants of terrorists across the country, RuF placed security of people of Pakistan as core objective.”

Today marks 5 yrs of Op Radd ul Fasaad (RuF). Aimed at consolidating gains of two decades long War on Terror & eliminating remnants of terrorists across the country; RuF placed security of people of Pakistan as core objective. (1/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 22, 2022

The DG ISPR added, “Operations continue successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace.”

...Ops continue successfully as the country transitioned from uncertainty to peace. The achievements of RuF have only been possible due to blood of martyrs and resilience of our people. “We salute the supreme sacrifices of our martyrs and spirit of our great nation” COAS. (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 22, 2022

