LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 13 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,502,641. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,053 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 961 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,461 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,030 in Sindh 6,210 in KP, 1,005 in Islamabad, 784 in Azad Kashmir, 374 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 564,895 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 499,365 in Punjab 215,087 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,936 in Islamabad, 42,684 in Azad Kashmir 35,284 in Balochistan and 11,390 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,174,561 coronavirus tests and 38,139 in the last 24 hours. 1,406,361 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,261 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.51 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 122,046,024 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 600,992 in last 24 hours. 94,523,444 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 464,314 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 205,527,345 with 1,023,404 in the last 24 hours.