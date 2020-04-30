Fazl meets Zardari, discusses no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met Co-chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed no-confidence motion against the incumbent government and reviewed the political scenario of the country.

According to the details, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it the time of incompetent government to return back home.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari mentioned that the people of the country have set their eyes on opposition to bring prosperity back to the country.

No-confidence motion: Zardari, Shehbaz to meet tomorrow

Co-chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif will hold meeting tomorrow and discuss matters pertaining to no-confidence motion.

The meeting between the two leaders will be held at Bilawal House Lahore.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will host a dinner in honor of former Punjab Chief Minister and his delegation.

During the meeting, the political situation, progress on the no-confidence motion will be discussed while the two leaders will finalize the anti-government strategy in the meeting.

Earlier on February 5, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town.