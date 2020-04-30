No-confidence motion: Zardari, Shehbaz to meet tomorrow

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Co-chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif will hold meeting tomorrow and discuss matters pertaining to no-confidence motion.

The meeting between the two leaders will be held at Bilawal House Lahore.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will host a dinner in honor of former Punjab Chief Minister and his delegation.

During the meeting, the political situation, progress on the no-confidence motion will be discussed while the two leaders will finalize the anti-government strategy in the meeting.

Earlier on February 5, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town.