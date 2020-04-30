Meeting chaired by PM Imran terms criticism on PECA Ordinance unwarranted

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A meeting of party leaders and spokespersons held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday termed the criticism on the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) Ordinance 2022 as unwarranted and said that no one could be targeted due to the ordinance.

During the meeting, the political and economic situation of the country was discussed and the counter-strategy of the opposition’s anti-govt movement was discussed.

According to sources, the prime minister while giving a message of “All is Well” said that no one needs to worry and now I will also ask the opposition not to worry.

The prime minister while taking notice of non-participation of ministers in talk shows, said that more ministers should go to talk shows and defend government policy.

According to sources, the federal government has decided to adopt a zero tolerance policy in the campaign for character assassination and legal action will be taken against those involved in character assassination of government figures.