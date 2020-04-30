EU should take notice of Indian violations in IIOJK: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the European Union (EU) should take notice of Indian violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the EU Special Representative for Human Rights Kate Gilmore, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the persistence of ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK is worrisome.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister welcomed Gilmore to Pakistan and mentioned that Pakistan is committed to further enhancing bilateral relations in all dimensions, particularly in the fields of trade and investment, energy, climate change.

FM Qureshi said that the European Union is Pakistan s one of the largest trading and investment partners and Pakistan is committed to promote cooperation with the European Union in key areas including climate change and security in the SEP.

The Foreign Minister added that our government’s socio-economic agenda includes the exclusive empowerment of women all across the country and is very similar to GSP Plus scheme.

He went on to add that he looks forward to European Commission s monitoring mission to visit Pakistan on March 2022.