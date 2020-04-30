CEC chairs meeting over changes in Elections Act

Legal team briefed meeting about different provisions of the ordinance.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday chaired a high level meeting over changes by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Elections Act.

According to details, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) discussed future plan of action as the legal team briefed the meeting about different provisions of the ordinance promulgated by the President.

It merits mention that President Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday signed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill and Election Act Amendment Ordinance (EAAO).

The new law allows a member of “parliament, provincial assembly or elected member of local government, including member holding any other office under the constitution or any other law, will be allowed to visit or address public meetings in “any area or constituency”.