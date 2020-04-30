Pakistan reports 1,360 coronavirus cases, 31 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 31 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,501,680. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,040 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,360 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,454 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,030 in Sindh 6,207 in KP, 1,004 in Islamabad, 783 in Azad Kashmir, 373 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 564,522 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 499,063 in Punjab 214,955 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,839 in Islamabad, 42,669 in Azad Kashmir 35,274 in Balochistan and 11,358 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,136,422 coronavirus tests and 41,597 in the last 24 hours. 1,403,968 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,302 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 3.26 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 122,046,024 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 600,992 in last 24 hours. 94,523,444 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 464,314 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 205,527,345 with 1,023,404 in the last 24 hours.