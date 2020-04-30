PM's unconstitutional practices prove fear, defeat: Marriyum

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Spokesperson Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) said that the unconstitutional practices of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan prove his fear and defeat.

The PML-N leader said that as the elections on no-confidence motion are approaching, PM Khan is getting disturbed. He has started making calls to members of the assembly from Peshawar. PM Imran is dictating them to follow his instructions. The no-confidence motion is the constitutional and legal right of all political parties including PML-N and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Marriyum Aurangzeb added that PM Imran Khan is pressurizing the members of assembly to implement his perspective. PM should compete politically in the political ground and should not practice the illegal and unconstitutional action which are a proof of his fear and defeat.