Over 100,000 patients benefited from Sehat Card: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that over one hundred thousand patients have been benefited from Sehat Card.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday, she said that better medical facilities are being provided to patients in hospitals.

She said that specific health facilities being provided in empanelled hospitals are already on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card App.

Yasmin Rashid said that efforts are afoot to empanel all private hospitals on Sehat Card.