Pakistan passes grim milestone of 30,000 deaths from Covid-19

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 33 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,500,320. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,009 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,644 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,441 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,029 in Sindh 6,194 in KP, 1,002 in Islamabad, 781 in Azad Kashmir, 373 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 563,967 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 498,724 in Punjab 214,698 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,764 in Islamabad, 42,599 in Azad Kashmir 35,229 in Balochistan and 11,339 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,094,825 coronavirus tests and 49,866 in the last 24 hours. 1,402,653 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,386 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 3.29 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 122,046,024 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 600,992 in last 24 hours. 94,523,444 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 464,314 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 205,527,345 with 1,023,404 in the last 24 hours.